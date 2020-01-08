Teen runs into burning home twice to save family

MIAMI (CNN) — A Miami teenager is being hailed as a hero after running into a burning home twice to save his family.

24 hours after saving his niece and nephew from a house fire, Ofonso Henry is in pain and in shock.

The 19-year-old was sitting outside the family’s north Miami house talking on the phone Monday, and his mother Verneilia Henry was standing in the kitchen. That’s when she says she heard her granddaughter scream from the other room.

“I run to the room, and I see fire, I call my husband ‘Fire, fire fire!’ I call my son, ‘Come help me fire fire fire!'” Verneilia Henry said.

Ofonso didn’t waste any time, running into the burning home so quickly he lost a shoe. And even though the flames were spreading, he didn’t slow down.

“I was just, ‘Get the kids and get out.’ I didn’t feel nothing, just get the kids and get out,” Ofonso said.

With the two toddlers in his arms he ran back out the front door, but his father was still inside so he went back in, helped him out, and then collapsed on the ground.

Fighting smoke inhalation and some bad burns, Ofonso was in a lot of pain but says he wouldn’t do anything differently.

“I don’t consider myself a hero because I would do it again and again and again,” Ofonso said.

The Henry family were all taken to the hospital with various smoke inhalation and burn injuries. They’re all are expected to be OK.

