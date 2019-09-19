Teen murdered as dozens watch, film his death

NASSAU COUNTY, NY (CNN) — A teen’s murder was streamed and recorded by dozens of people watching and did nothing to help, according to police.

“They videoed his death instead of helping him,” said Nassau County Homicide Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

Police say some of the final moments of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris’ life were recorded on cell phones and streamed on social media.

“Kids stood here and didn’t help Khaseen. They would rather video this event,” Fitzpatrick said.

Police say dozens of people watched an unarmed Morris get stabbed earlier this week outside of a strip mall in Nassau County, New York and did nothing to help.

“There’s gotta be about 50, 60, 70 kids here. We have a handful of kids that have come forward that have identified subjects involved in this. There is definitely more, the detective said.

Morris was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the fight Morris was involved in was over a girl.

“It’s over a common girl and the perception of who she might be dating or who she might be hanging with,” he said.

Homicide detectives are now urging and warning witnesses to come forward.

“You need to get out in front of this. After I put handcuffs on you is not going to be the time to be helpful for you,” Fitzpatrick said.

Officials say police presence has now been beefed up around the school and the area where the fight took place.

Nassau County put out a statement on the stabbing, saying:

“If you see someone in serious danger, please use your phone to get help – not likes and shares.”

“You guys took my brother away from me and my family,” said the victim’s sister Keyanna Morris.