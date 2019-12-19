Teen kills alleged sex trafficker

WISCONSIN (CNN) — A Wisconsin teenager is facing charges in the death of a man she says was trafficking her.

She’s been held on one million dollars bond.

But supporters say the man she is accused of killing was wanted for child sex crimes.

Jon Mason, the Court Commissioner believes the one million dollar bond is appropriate.

12 News was there in court when 1 million dollars bail was set for Chrystul Kizer.

The Milwaukee teen is charged with shooting, killing, and setting Randall Volar on fire in his Kenosha home last June…she was just 17 at the time.

The case now making national headlines and in a jailhouse interview with the Washington post, Kizer now alleges she killed volar because he used her for sex trafficking.

Supporters of Kizer say it was self-defense. Ben Kizer is one of her many supporters.

“She had been trying to get out of whatever arrangement that they had and he was threatening to kill her,” says Turk.

In court last week, her attorney, a public defender, argued the murder falls under state law called “affirmative defense” which acquits sex trafficking victims of certain crimes.

But a judge disagreed…saying it only applies to prostitution or child trafficking cases.

From the start, Kenosha County District Attorney, Mike Gravely, says he’s been pressured to drop all charges but argues Volar’s murder was premeditated and says she bragged about it after on social media.

“And then during the course of the evening, she texts multiple people talking about how she is planning to do it, that she has Googled and that it’s going to create a splatter,” says Gravely.

Supporters of Kizer find it ridiculous that police knew what was going on, but still did nothing to stop it.

“If somebody commits crimes against you, even horrible crimes, that you aren’t allowed to go and kill them in response,” says Gravely.

