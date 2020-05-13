Teen involved in beating of 15-year-old girl over Air Jordans shot dead

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – A teen boy accused of being part of a mob caught on camera beating a young girl and robbing her of her Air Jordans in Brooklyn back in March was shot dead on Tuesday, local authorities said.

According to the New York Police Department, 16-year-old Tyquan Howard was shot in front of a building in Brooklyn and died at a nearby hospital.

Police have yet to release any details on what may have led to the shooting; no arrests have been made.

Howard was arrested and charged with gang assault in connection with the brutal assault of the 15-year-old girl back in March.

