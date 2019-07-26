Teen in ICU after using street vape product

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. (CNN) — A Wisconsin teen is in an intensive care unit with severe lung damage, and his family thinks it was caused by vaping.

He’s not the only young person hospitalized after using these devices.

“These street vapes are very, very dangerous,” said Patrick Degrave, the victim’s brother. “My brother nearly lost his life.”

The last few days have been touch-and-go for one Burlington man.

“The trauma that he caused to his lungs is significant and the trauma that he caused to his heart is significant,” Degrave said.

Patrick Degrave’s brother went to Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington after he was having issues breathing.

At first doctors thought it might be pneumonia but soon realized it was something else.

“These vapes can cost you your life,” Degrave said.

Degrave says it was a vape cartridge that contained THC that took his brother from healthy to this.

“Within 24 hours, he was being medically sedated and being put in a medically induced coma,” Degrave said.

Degrave says his brother bought the vape vials off the street.

His warning comes on the same day as doctors at Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa issue a similar alert.

“Vaping in teenagers is something that’s harming our kids and we want that to be loud and clear,” said Mike Gutzeit, Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer.

Children’s treated eight patients in just four weeks with severe lung damage. All had the common thread of vaping.

“We don’t have lot of information about the long-term effects and sometimes even the short-term effects,” Gutzeit said.

Degrave isn’t sure what’s next for his brother, but he doesn’t want someone else to make the same mistakes.

“It’s wait and see,” Degrave said. “We’re uncertain right now if he’ll ever fully recover from this.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that it is investigating the cases.