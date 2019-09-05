Teen charged with raping woman who was pushing her child in stroller on bike trail

National
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenager has been indicted on rape charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint while she pushed her child in a stroller along a bike trail. 

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on April 12, 2019, 16-year-old Desmond Lee Thomas pulled a gun and sexually assaulted the woman who was pushing her child in a stroller on the Camp Chase bike trail on the west side of Columbus. 

Thomas was bound over from juvenile court and a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted him on three counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery, and two counts of robbery. Each count also carries a firearm specification.  

Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned September 6 at 1:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories