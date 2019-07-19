Teen arrested for spitting in tea, putting it back

(CNN) – A Texas teen is charged with a felony for allegedly spitting into sweet tea and returning it to the shelf.

It happened at a Texas grocery store in the city of Odessa Monday night.

Police say they watched the store’s surveillance footage and the teen actually spoke out about it.

They said he put his mouth on an Arizona Sweet Tea bottle and put it back because it was “gross.”

He’s charged with tampering with a consumer product, a second-degree felony.

He’s being held in the Ector County Youth Center.

This comes weeks after a woman’s video went viral of her licking the contents of Blue Bell ice cream and replacing the lid and returning the container to a store freezer.

