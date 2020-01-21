Tebow marries former Miss Universe in South Africa wedding

(CNN) — Tim Tebow said “I do” to 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters over the weekend.

The couple exchanged vows in front of about 250 guests at a resort in the bride’s home country of South Africa.

The former college football star, now commentator, says he wrote his own vows, mixing traditional lines with personal messages.

The ceremony reportedly mixed American and South African customs.

