Teacher buys coats for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) — It’s an elementary school where ninety percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunches.

Where there is food insecurity, many families also can’t afford winter coats for their kids.

“Anytime I’m able to like see a light in a child’s eye just because of math or whatever the case may be, it really warms my heart to be able to see those kids,” said elementary teacher, Jessica Woods.

They warm her heart, and now she’s returning the favor…

A lot of people don’t realize there are many children who go to school without a coat, and not because the child left home and forgot it.

Jessica Woods is a third-grade teacher at Tuggle elementary who realized the need.

“I just did it because I love them,” said Woods.

She has purchased several coats for students with the help of some of her Facebook friends.

“I noticed a couple of weeks ago that some of my students weren’t wearing coats, so I decided to just take one of those burdens off my parents by going ahead and getting those coats,” said Woods.

More than five hundred dollars raised and more than 40 coats for her students and for students in other grades.

They warm her heart…. and she knows she doesn’t have to, but she’s returning the favor.

