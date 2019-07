(CNN)– Attention, teachers! Target wants to help you stretch that budget by bringing back a popular discount just for educators.

Target is giving educators 15% off school supplies, clothes, and other essentials. The deal begins on July 13th and is good until July 20th.

All you have to do is enter your teacher I.D. to get the coupon, which you can use online or in store. For more information, check out Target’s special Teacher Prep Event page here.