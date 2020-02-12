Target ad featuring child in wheelchair helps 2-year-old boy see kid ‘like him’

PEORIA, AZ (CNN) – For kids with disabilities — fitting in can be difficult.

That’s why an Arizona mom is sharing a major win that brought a smile to her wheelchair-bound toddler’s face.

A photo of a young boy noticing the diversity inside a Peoria, Arizona Target store is making rounds on the internet with a sweet message.

Oliver Garza Pena was shopping with his mother earlier this week when he noticed a clothing brand sign featuring a model with a wheelchair.

“He stopped his wheelchair dead in his tracks and looked up,” Oliver’s mother Demi said.

The post on Ollie’s World Facebook page which has gone viral says. “Oliver sees kids every day, but he never gets to see kids like him.”

Oliver was born with a rare condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome which affects his lower spine and organs.

The moment brought his mother to tears.

“It was just a beautiful moment to see,” Demi Garza-Pena said. “Him admiring somebody like him because he doesn’t get to see that often.”

“It’s what we live for, what we love to see that kind of backing and see that support not only for Ollie but just the things Target’s been doing,” said Luca Bakemeier, the Target Store Director.

Garza-Pena hopes other stores will follow Target’s lead saying its a moment most parents like her dream of.

