Tar-covered kitty has 50/50 chance of survival

HUDSON, N.Y. (CNN) — Veterinarians in Hudson, New York work to save the life of an abandoned kitten found covered in tar.

The staff at Animalkind in Hudson worked nonstop to nurse her back to health, using mineral oil and dish soap to remove the tar, and a hairdryer to regulate her body temperature.

“She was covered just saturated in tar from her cheek down to the bottom of her feet. Luckily her nose was clear,” vet staff said. “At one point last night, we had about four sets of hands working on her.”

The staff said a man brought her in after finding her all by herself, unable to move.

“It was just a shiny little ball of tar last night and her feet were sticking together, her paws were sticking together,” staff said.

The man found the kitten in the weeds along 385 in Athens, and the folks at Animalkind say he found her just in time.”

“Sometimes in these situations they get so stressed you don’t know if they’ll pull through, even when the tar is all off,” staff said.

The two-and-a-half-week-old kitty, was all by herself, under a Dumpster. The staff doesn’t think anyone dumped her anywhere, but that she was part of a stray family of cats.

“She could’ve been the runt of the litter and that’s why she strayed into trouble,” staff said.

Animalkind is asking for donations to help keep her alive.

“The kitten will probably have to go see another vet outside of here, so the money will go to whatever the kitten needs to make sure it does survive,” staff said.

Staff are saying she has a 50/50 chance of making it. You can donate to help the kitten receive the medical attention she needs at this link.