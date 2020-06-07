Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of road

TAMPA (WFLA) — Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby on the side of the road Friday.
“Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!” @FLHSMV tweeted Friday night.
Troopers shielded a car with raincoats as they helped deliver the baby girl into the world. They then gave the family an FHP escort to a local hospital.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alabama health officials say they’ve resolved the issue involving reported coronavirus cases
- Thousands protest police brutality, racial injustice in Jackson, Mississippi
- Demonstrators topple confederate monument in Richmond
- Samsung has handwashing app for watch owners
- Instead of limes, California border officers find 5.5 tons of marijuana