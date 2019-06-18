Taco Bell is giving away free tacos to everyone on Tuesday

If you love tacos, get ready to get happy.

You can get a free one from Taco Bell on Tuesday thanks to the fast food chain’s “NBA Steal A Taco” giveaway.

Customers can get a free Doritos Locos taco at participating locations between 2 pm and 6 pm.

They can also order it anytime on Tuesday on the website or through the free Taco Bell app.

Best of all, there’s no purchase necessary to get your free taco.

The promotion is being offered to celebrate the Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA finals.

The team “stole” a game on the road, but the Raptors went on to win the championship.