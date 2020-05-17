Florida SUV caught on camera crashing through backyard

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) — An SUV was caught on a residential surveillance camera crashing through a backyard over the weekend.
The vehicle flew through the back fence, caught air, and skimmed the pool before crashing through the fence on the opposite side of the yard.
The family who lives at the house is glad it rained and kept them inside during the accident.
