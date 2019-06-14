Suspect killed in Memphis wanted for shooting, carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN) — We’re learning more about what went down between U.S. Marshals and a man they shot and killed in Memphis.

Police say 20-year-old Brandon Webber was wanted in Mississippi for shooting a man and stealing his car.

“Absolutely he left him for dead,” said Chief Scott Worsham, Hernando Police Department. “I mean he shot him five times. Point blank.”

Police say Webber met up with a man who was selling a car on Facebook Market.

“As our victim got out of the passenger seat from the test drive he went around to the back of the car where Mr. Webber met him with a pistol and shot him five times,” said John Champion, DeSoto County District Attorney General.

That’s why U.S. Marshals were hunting for Webber in Memphis, who tried to hide his identity by using a bogus account and phone number when he set up the meeting on Facebook.

“A photo spread was shown to our victim and he positively ID’d Mr. Webber as the one who shot him and stole his car,” Champion said.

Violent riots broke out over Webber’s death. Three dozen police officers were injured by bricks and rocks being hurled at them, and more than 20 squad cars were vandalized.

Authorities say they grieve for the loss of Webber’s life but wish people would wait for information before turning to violence.

“From my knowledge, they ended up doing what they had to do up there not only to protect themselves but to protect other people in the neighborhood,” Champion said.

One activist think the police could have handled the situation differently.

“It ain’t about what happened or what he did,” Melmane McVay. “It’s many kinda ways they coulda handled it, like they handle with they kind.”