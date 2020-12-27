Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Federal authorities identified on Sunday the man they say is responsible for the Christmas Day bombing and said that he died in the explosion.
Investigators used DNA to link the man, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, to the blast. They said they believe no one else was involved.
