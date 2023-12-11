Rafeal Govea Romero (Edna Police Department)

EDNA, Texas (KIAH) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 16-year-old high school cheerleader from Edna.

Rafeal Govea Romero, 23, was arrested in Schulenburg on Saturday and charged with capital murder in the death of Lizbeth Medina. She was found dead by her mother in their apartment last Tuesday.

Officials said that Medina was stabbed to death.

Her mother told us last week she believes Lizbeth knew her killer. However, police have not said if the suspect knew her.

Edna police officials said in a statement on Monday that they, along with police in Schulenburg and the Texas Rangers, seized a car that had evidence inside of it connecting Romero to Medina’s death, although officials did not state what the evidence is.

Romero is currently booked in the Jackson County Jail and his bond is set at $2 million.