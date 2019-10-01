Surprise snowstorm creates cool wintry wedding photos

(CNN) — If you think you got spectacular wedding photos from your happy day… Check this out.

Sean and Brittany Tuohy had the perfect fall wedding planned, but it ended up more like a winter wonderland.

They booked a venue in Spokane, Washington, for Saturday.

They were hoping for fall foliage as a breathtaking backdrop for the mostly outside event.

Up until a week before the wedding, they were expecting 75 degrees and sunny.

But on the big day, they were treated to a full-blown, record-breaking snowstorm, high winds, and lots of ice.

They held the ceremony inside… Then made the best of the snow… Scoring some amazing shots.

They had to do it fast — posing for roughly 100 photos in about ten minutes — before the storm became an all-out blizzard.