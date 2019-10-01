Surprise snowstorm creates cool wintry wedding photos

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — If you think you got spectacular wedding photos from your happy day… Check this out.

Sean and Brittany Tuohy had the perfect fall wedding planned, but it ended up more like a winter wonderland.

They booked a venue in Spokane, Washington, for Saturday.

They were hoping for fall foliage as a breathtaking backdrop for the mostly outside event.

Up until a week before the wedding, they were expecting 75 degrees and sunny.

But on the big day, they were treated to a full-blown, record-breaking snowstorm, high winds, and lots of ice.

They held the ceremony inside… Then made the best of the snow… Scoring some amazing shots.

They had to do it fast — posing for roughly 100 photos in about ten minutes — before the storm became an all-out blizzard.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories