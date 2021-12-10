Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

National

by: John Kruzel,

Posted: / Updated:

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Wednesday evening, June 30, 2021, as final decisions of the term are anticipated. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(The Hill) — The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas’s law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined that federal courts have the power to review their legal challenge against some of the named defendants.

In a separate opinion, the justices dismissed a similar challenge brought by the Department of Justice.

— Developing 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories