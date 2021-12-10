Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Wednesday evening, June 30, 2021, as final decisions of the term are anticipated. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(The Hill) — The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas’s law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined that federal courts have the power to review their legal challenge against some of the named defendants.

In a separate opinion, the justices dismissed a similar challenge brought by the Department of Justice.

— Developing