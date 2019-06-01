Support for new North American trade deal leaves future of deal uncertain

A stock monitor shows exchange rates on a storefront in Mexico City, Mexico, Friday, May 31, 2019, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 5% tariff — that could increase incrementally to 25% — on all Mexican imports. The economic impact for Mexico was swift. The peso dropped more than 3% […]

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The momentum that supporters have tried to build for a new North American trade deal has run into some Trump turbulence.
    
The Trump administration had taken steps in recent weeks to work with Democratic and Republican lawmakers to address concerns about the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada agreement.
    
Then President Donald Trump made his threat this past week of a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless America’s southern neighbor cracked down on Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.
    
The administration had recently committed to meeting with a group of House Democrats to allay their concerns about the trade agreement. That gesture created good will, and as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, described it, put Democrats “on a path to yes.”
    
Now it’s unclear where that path may lead.

