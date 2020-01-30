Super Bowl score could earn you free pizza

National

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR/CNN) — Whether or not your team comes out on top on Super Bowl Sunday, you could end up a winner — of free pizza.

DiGiorno said that if during the game, the score between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3, it will give out coupons to free pizzas.  Why those numbers? The pizza company said because 3.14 represents pi.

If either of those scores pops up, DiGiorno plans to tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.  You’ll have to act fast!  As soon as the score of the game changes, the link will disappear.

The coupons will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to DiGiorno. They will be redeemable in early March before Pi Day.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida