Sunday is a big day for Pizza lovers

Sunday is National Pizza Day, and a new study shows Americans love the Italian dish!

National Today conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans about their pizza-eating habits and found:

57% of Americans say they love pizza.

53% of Americans prefer restaurant over frozen pizza.

30% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week.

22% of Americans say they can each an entire pizza by themselves.

19% of Americans like to have beer with their pizza.

It’s hard to imagine that before World War II, pizza was little known outside of Italy or Italian immigrant communities. According to pizza.com, Americans now eat approximately 100 acres of pizza a day or about 350 slices per second. There are approximately 61,269 pizzerias in the United States. Each person in America eats about 46 pizza slices a year.