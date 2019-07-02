Subway is testing Halo Top milkshakes at select locations

(CNN) — Call it a healthy-choice combo: A sandwich with fresh ingredients and a low-calorie shake for dessert.

That seems to be the idea behind the promotional partnership between Subway and light dessert company Halo Top Creamery.

The sandwich chain announced the partnership Monday.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to get halo top low-calorie milkshakes at a thousand Subway stores across the U.S. in six test markets, including Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Longview and Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

It starts on July 22, which just happens to be one day after National Ice Cream Day, and ends Sept. 4th.

The 16-ounce shakes come in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

According to a release from Subway, the shakes will have 350 calories or less.