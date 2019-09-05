Study: Vegetarians may have higher risk of stroke

(CNN) — A new study shows vegetarians are at lower risk of heart disease than meat-eaters but at higher risk of stroke.

Researchers found vegetarians and vegans increase their risk of stroke 20 percent by not eating meat.

It is thought that may be due to either very low cholesterol levels or certain nutritional deficiencies.

Vegetarians who also eat fish, which are known as pescetarians, did not show any increased risk of stroke.

Some physicians point out the 22 percent reduction in heart disease vegetarians enjoy outweighs the stroke risk.

Pescetarians have a 13 percent lower risk of heart disease than carnivores.

The findings were compiled after following more than 48,000 people in the U.K. for 18 years.