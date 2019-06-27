Study: Sitting to watch TV worse than sitting at work

(CNN) — Have you heard “sitting is the new smoking?”

By now, most people are aware being sedentary is bad for your health, but what you may not know is that not all sitting is created equal.

A new published study finds sitting at your desk and working is not as bad for your heart and longevity as leisure sitting, like watching television.

Researchers monitored nearly 3,600 black adults for more than eight years and the time they spent sitting at work, watching TV, and exercising. They also looked at demographic, lifestyle, and health history.

The researchers found that “often or always” sitting at work was not associated with an increased risk of death and heart disease.

But those who watched at least four hours of TV each day had a 50 percent higher risk of heart issues and dying. That’s compared to those who watched two hours or less each day.