Study says women who hate bugs are less attracted to beards

(CNN) — Scientists have found that women who are repulsed by the idea of lice, fleas or ticks are less likely to find beards attractive.

They say it could be due to the evolutionary fear that such insects carry diseases. 

This is from the Royal Society of Open Science Journal.

Overall, the study found that very masculine faces and those with beards were rated more attractive than clean-shaven faces.

