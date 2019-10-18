Breaking News
UPDATE: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing, Birmingham Police confirms

Study: More parents getting vaccine exemptions for kindergarten-age kids

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – More parents and guardians in the U.S. are getting vaccine exemptions for their kindergarten-age kids.

The CDC says there has been a small increase in vaccine-exemption rates among kindergartners.

The findings were published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report Thursday.

It shows that rates of young children not receiving vaccinations against certain diseases, including measles, has steadily gone up in recent years.

For the 2018-2019 school year, the national percentage of kindergartners with an exemption from one or more required vaccines was 2.5%.

That’s a slight increase from 2.3% during the previous school year and 2.1% the year prior to that.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories