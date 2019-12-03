Student, officer injured in another high school shooting in Wisconsin

National

by: Associated Press

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – Police say there’s been another shooting at a Wisconsin high school in which an armed student was confronted by a police officer. Oshkosh police say both were injured and transported to hospitals. The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School. It follows a similar shooting at Waukesha South High School in which a police officer shot an armed male student in a classroom Monday morning.

