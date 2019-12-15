Strangers fulfill dying man’s Christmas wish

WISCONSIN (CNN) — A Wisconsin man with a terminal illness has one request — he’s asking for lots and lots of Christmas cards this year.

After stories about Gene Weittenhiller’s request were broadcast on local media…

Three Milwaukee men decided to go the extra mile to make him smile … literally.

“Christmas is probably one of the most important holidays that we celebrate each year,” says Weittenhiller.

And then there are inevitable days we wish we could put off.

“We are each others’ best friends, travel buddies, we do everything together. That’s why I’m going to miss him so much,” says Linda Weittenhiller, Gene’s Wife

“My youngest granddaughter who is three years old doesn’t grasp that Grandpa W is sick and he isn’t able to get on the floor and roll around with me anymore. That’s very difficult for me to accept,” says Weittenhiller.

Gene Weittenhiller’s days are numbered from the terminal cancer in his body.

One of his last wishes — is to receive as many Christmas cards as possible.

That’s where these three come in.

Markeith Powell, Marqwain Givhan, and Earl Minley.

“Yesterday I woke up on the wrong side of the bed, I was just like man, I was battling my own depression, stressing and the first thing I saw when I went on google I seen his story, and I’m like wow,” says Minley.

So he called Powell and Givhan.

“We all got together our little gas money that we had, put in the car,” says Minley.

They put together their gas money to drive to gene’s front door in prairie du sac, cards in hand.

“We told him we saw your post on social media and he’s like seriously, I’m like ya, we didn’t have nothing to do today and we just decided to come up here today to make you smile. The smile on their face, it’s like they knew us already,” says Minley.

They hugged and prayed.

“It was powerful,” says Minley.

And together they cried.

Weittenhiller wasn’t even able to get through all the Christmas cards before he began to cry.

“It’s like all of us are fighting our own battles and to see the expression on his face, to see the tears come down his face, you know, it really did something to all of us,” says Powell.

They left him with words of encouragement while receiving a lesson in return.

“It makes us realize how precious life is, the stuff we are going through ain’t nothing,” says Givhan.

Three young men using their day, to bring a smile to a man who doesn’t know how many he has left.

“All it took was a two-hour drive in a car and he cried tears of joy,” says Givhan.

LATEST STORIES: