(AP/WKRG) — Severe weather impacts the South.

9:40 p.m. — Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek west of downtown Dallas. Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri. Tornado watches Friday night covered parts of eastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, southern Missouri and much of Arkansas. Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday.

Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday.

8:45 p.m. — A large tornado has been confirmed in Arkansas as forecasters warn of the potential of hurricane-force wind gusts and hail the size of baseballs across much of the South.

On Friday night, the National Weather Service said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” roared through part of Logan County, Arkansas. A Logan County sheriff’s dispatcher said they had received numerous calls reporting damage.

KOLR is reporting damage in Polk County, Missouri where two houses have been destroyed as a result of severe weather that moved through the area. Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms there were no injuries.

Damage was also reported in Stratford, Missouri where debris could be seen wrapped around poles. There was also damage to a subdivision in the area.

6:45 p.m. — Forecasters are warning of hurricane-force wind gusts and hail the size of baseballs as a potent storm threatens to spin up tornadoes and drench the South with heavy rains.

The National Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be at an enhanced threat of storms that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains. The area includes several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts could top 80 mph — the speed of a Category 1 hurricane.

Alabama’s governor says Friday the state was making necessary preparations ahead of the potential weather.

