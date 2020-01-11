Storm damage reported in parts of Acadiana

National
Posted: / Updated:

Reports of storm damage have come in from this morning’s severe weather.

Storm damage to businesses along Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette:

Viewer-submitted picture of RV flipped upside-down from the storm in Carenco:

These images are from a downed tree on Ridge Rd. in Lafayette:

The following pictures were sent in by a viewer on Kevin Dr. in Lafayette:

Viewers sent in the following images from the Ambassador/Dulles area in Lafayette:

These images are from right outside the KLFY studios. A tree is blocking the turn from Eraste Landry Rd. on to Foreman Dr.:

The Iowa Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a Love’s Truck Stop for a canopy collapse this morning:

The following images were sent in from a viewer on Hwy 182 in Sunset around 1:20 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories