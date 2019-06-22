Startup company using beetles to make high-protein cookies

PALMER, Alaska (CNN) — We don’t want to gross you out — but you could soon be eating beetle cookies — by choice!

Manna Foods is a local Alaskan startup that makes sustainable, high-protein sweets made out of bugs.

Luke Wright is the first to admit he’s not a professional baker but he did cook up a recipe for a high-protein dessert.

“Because each cookie has 16 grams of protein, they’re pretty filling,” Wright said.

The secret ingredient is darkling beetles. The bugs are more efficient to grow because they take up less land and need little hands-on work and feeding.

“The process to harvest them is they’re all taken, collected and frozen, that’s what kills them,” Wright said. “It takes about 20 seconds. They’re cleaned and then we roast them and grind them up into a powder. So it turns into a flour.”

He started Manna Foods to bring the cookies to a mass audience. The goal is to produce a more sustainable protein.

“We’re all Alaskans by blood and most of our activities are spent in the outdoors,” Wright said. “If you fly pretty much anywhere else in the world you’ll see most of land is taken up by farming. so preserving wilderness is really important to us.”

Wright and his co-founders have a Kickstarter they hope will raise $10,000 to give their bug business a boost.

“It doesn’t have to be millions and millions of dollars. it has to be a good idea that’s locally funded and it can go upwards,” Kyle Fox said.

There are about 500 beetles in each cookie.

Wright hopes his insect innovation will get people thinking differently about food.

“Western society is really averse to eating insects so we figured the best way to get that into people’s diets was dessert food because who doesn’t want to eat a brownie,” Wright said.

It’s an effort to save the planet one cookie at a time.

“It will be a little bit more cakey so it will be a little bit softer and it breaks really nicely, it’s soft,” Fox said.

