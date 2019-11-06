Starbucks holiday cups return Thursday

CNN) – The cups are back!
Starbucks is rolling out its signature red and green cups to mark the beginning of the holiday season.
A Starbucks executive says the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.
The coffee chain is also selling five specialty holiday drinks this year, including the peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, and caramel brulee latte.
The cups and special drinks are expected to be back in stores on Thursday.
