Starbucks holiday cups return Thursday

CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CNN) – The cups are back!

Starbucks is rolling out its signature red and green cups to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

A Starbucks executive says the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.

The coffee chain is also selling five specialty holiday drinks this year, including the peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, and caramel brulee latte.

The cups and special drinks are expected to be back in stores on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

