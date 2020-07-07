Starbucks employee writes ‘ISIS’ on cup meant for Muslim customer

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (CNN) — A Muslim-American advocacy group is calling for firings after the word “ISIS” was written on a Muslim customer’s cup in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The incident happened at a Starbucks location inside a Target store last week.

The council of American-Islamic relations now says the worker who wrote that should be fired, along with a manager.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the worker in question is a target employee. Target says it believes the incident was the result of what it called an “unfortunate mistake.”

Target also says it’s now taking appropriate action with that employee, including additional training.

