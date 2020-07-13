Sports Illustrated features 1st trans model in swimsuit issue

(CNN) – Sports Illustrated now has its first trans model.

Valentina Sampaio will pose for the brand’s swimsuit issue. The 23-year-old Brazilian is already the first transgender model for Victoria’s Secret.

Two years ago, she made the cover of Vogue Paris.

Sampaio praises Sports Illustrated in an open essay.

She’s also using her fame to advocate for transgender rights.

