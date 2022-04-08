BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Within a day of its release, a special golf shoe that was part of a collaboration between Adidas and Waffle House have already sold out.

On Thursday, Adidas released the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House, a limited edition shoe that carrying the logo of the popular Southern restaurant chain. By Friday, the shoe had sold out with the men’s shoe selling for $210 and the women’s shoe priced at $200.

The shoe came out on the first day of the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Waffle House started in Avondale Estates, Georgia in 1955 and now has franchises in 25 states.

“We love this time of year because more than anything else it’s an unofficial start to the golf season for everyone,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf, in a statement announcing the shoe. “Waffle House is such a well-known restaurant in Georgia and throughout the U.S., we knew it would be fun to partner with their team on a design that brings a piece of the famous restaurant to everyone, all in our flagship silhouette.”

The shoe came in an off-white “batter-like” color with waffle-themed stripes. The Waffle House logo was located on the ankle.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better marriage between our signature waffles, the adidas TOUR360 22 golf shoe and our signature restaurants,” said Walt Ehmer, Waffle House president and CEO. “Who knew our famous, sweet cream waffles could also be so much fun to wear?”

It is not clear whether or not Adidas will continue the shoe due to high demand.