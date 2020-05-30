Space-X prototype exploded in Texas on Friday

BOCA CHICA, Tex. (CNN) — A Space-X prototype exploded on Friday in Boca Chica after an engine test. The boom from the fiery blast reportedly shook cars and made car alarms go off. No injuries were reported from the blast and the fire continued well over two hours.
Authorities are looking into what caused the rocket to explode.
Watch the explosion above.
