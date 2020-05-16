WASHINGTON. (CBS NEWSPATH) — On Friday, May 15, 2020 the official flag of the Space Force was revealed in the Oval Office. This will become the sixth branch of the U.S. military.
The Space Force and flag is the first newest service in more than 72 years.
President Donald Trump approved the seal of the Space Force, which is featured on the flag, back in January.
LATEST STORIES
- Shots fired at Prichard Police
- Swimmer found after five hours
- WATCH SOON: Top doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 16
- Space Force flag revealed
- Gulf Shores High School graduation