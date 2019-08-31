South Carolina govenor declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. McMaster issued the order on Saturday and “urges South Carolinians to prepare for the possibility of Hurricane Dorian impacting the state,” a release from the Office of the Governor said. The order allows state agencies to begin coordinating resources and setting the state’s Emergency Operations Plan into effect.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” said Gov. McMaster. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

Residents are encouraged to begin preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, including review plans and consi