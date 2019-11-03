Sources: Smugglers are sawing through sections of Mexico border wall

(CNN) — Smugglers in Mexico have breached new sections of the border wall, according to the Washington Post.

The Post report cites U.S. agents and officials with knowledge of the damage.

Smugglers are using reciprocating saws to cut through steel and concrete portions of the wall, according to the Washington Post story.

The openings are wide enough for people and drugs to be smuggled through.

Smugglers are also using makeshift ladders to climb up and over barriers in the San Diego area.

A senior administration official said the breaches amount to “a few instances.”

The administration official said the new fencing has “significantly increased security and deterrence” along the San Diego and El Centro sections.

