‘Some guys have me’: Missing mother of 4 sent text for help, Denver police say

by: Jeremy Tanner

DENVER (KDVR) – Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday at a Denver night club.

Patricia Ramirez, 23, sent her mother text messages on Sunday saying, “Mom help some guys picked me up idk were am mom pls help me mom they want to take my phn away idk were am goin..”

Family members of Ramirez said she was last seen wearing this before she went to Terreno Macizo, a club on the north side of the city:

Denver police told KDVR there is a missing person case open for Ramirez and they’re looking into the circumstances of her disappearance.

Family members of Ramirez said she is the mother of four.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

