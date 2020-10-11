Social media helps Branford, Conn. woman find owner of wedding photos discovered in old hutch

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford woman was on a mission to solve a wedding photo mystery, and thanks to social media she was able to find the family to whom the photos belong.

A few weeks ago, Marie Simons bought a hutch from the Branford Goodwill, and after a lot of sanding and painting, she found a secret drawer.

Inside it were two rather beautiful wedding photos of a bride from 1957.









Along with these striking photos were some doilies and old Christmas placemats. Simons said the photographs are dated 1957 from a New Haven photographer, Petrelle.

So, hoping to find the family she posted it on the Wooster Square Cooks Facebook page on Tuesday. By Friday, it already had nearly 1,000 shares.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/WoosterStreetCooks/permalink/1415896658615865/

“If that was my mom’s picture, I would be thrilled to have that picture,” said Simons, a Branford realtor. “Just look at what happened so far with all the people on the site, commenting about it and people sharing it, and it’s just a positive thing in a time where we can get frustrated with what’s going on.”

On Monday, Simons told News 8 the family to whom the photos belong contacted to her.

“It was her great niece who reached out to me and said ‘that was my mom’s aunt,” Simons said.

The woman’s great aunt Gilda, the woman in the photos, passed away in July. But her family will have a piece of her to hold on to.

“When we can get our schedules together and just meet together, this is going to be a really special moment for her…When I first heard that we found the person I just got goosebumps; it was crazy.”

And while they say a picture is worth a thousand words, these are priceless.