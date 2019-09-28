Snow stacking up in Montana during rare early season blizzard

CNN) – It’s barely even fall but it feels more like the heart of winter in parts of Montana.

More than a foot of snow has fallen since a historic winter storm impacted into the region.

It happened when a cold front with strong winds moved in followed by a low-pressure system. All that cold air made sure the precipitation that fell was frozen leading to significant accumulation.

Strong winds near tropical storm strength are producing white-out conditions in some regions of the northern Rockies.

Forecasters also warn those gusts could create waves as high as six feet on Flathead Lake.

Meanwhile along the Gulf Coast, highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s along the coast and mid to upper 90s inland.