Snoop Dogg is launching his own wine

CALIFORNIA (CNN) — The iconic rapper, Snoop Dogg is starting a career as a winemaker.

The company 19 Crimes announced this past week that they are partnering with Snoop Dogg to produce his very own vintage wine. The wine will be called ‘Snoop Cali Red’ and is set to be available for consumption this summer.

19 Crimes is known for being the brand that features 18th and 19th century criminals who had been exiled from Britain and settle in Australia for violating one of the 19 crimes on the label. 19 Crimes also uses the Living Wine Labels on smartphones to bring their labels to life. The app can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

