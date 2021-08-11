Snake season: Ways to keep you and your pets safe

DOTHAN, Ala, (WDHN) — According to the US Department of Agriculture, between June and October are when snakes are most active.

They are looking for a cool place to hide during the day, and your yard or under your house are great places to find shade and shelter.

There are ways to prevent snakes from taking up residence in the first place.

“One thing you can do to prevent them from coming in the yard is keep your grass low, cut your grass,” Owner of Wiregrass Wildlife Removal, Jatin D. Patel said. “They like to hide in shady areas, you know, if you have a bunch of debris in your yard, clean it up.”

If you do come into contact with a snake, remain calm, and try to get any pets to safety.

“If you ever get caught up in these snakes, just leave them alone,” said Patel. “And if they do get too close for comfort for you, get a water hose or a garden hose and shoo them away. Or you can call someone like me to help remove it.”

If your pet has come into contact with a snake, it is important to know what you are looking for.

“You will start to see symptoms. You can start to see the bite wounds themselves,” Veterinarian of Dothan Animal Hospital, Brad Harris said. “A lot of time they have swelling. It’s a very common first symptom we see.”

Harris says there is now even a vaccine for snake bites that can be given to your pet if they have a high exposure rate, such as hunting dogs, that can be administered up to twice per year.

You may not always see your pet get bitten, but if you do, try to get a picture of the snake as safely as possible, so you can show it to the vet, so they can treat your pet as efficiently as possible.