Smiling dogs rescued from storm drain

TEXAS (WKRG) — It was all smiles for two dogs stuck in a Texas storm drain.

From the look of the photo tweeted out by the city, the dogs weren’t phased at all. They did require some assistance to exit the storm drain though.

What’s black, white and brown and stuck underground?



These two goofballs! We have no idea what they were following, all we know is that they couldn’t get out.



Carrollton Animal Services came to their rescue. We are glad to report they are home safe with their owner. pic.twitter.com/785w8cetaz — City of Carrollton (@CarrolltonTX) November 22, 2019

A rescue team arrived on the scene to remove the dogs from the drain. Once removed, they were soon given back to their owners.

The dogs were said to be in good shape and, of course, still smiling.

