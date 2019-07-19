Sleeping 3-year-old struck by stray bullet at daycare

ALBANY, N.Y. (CNN/WKRG) — A 3-year-old child was shot by a stray bullet in on Thursday.

Police say a shootout that started blocks away, ended with a bullet going through the walls of an in-home daycare, where the girl was napping.

“This was absolutely outrageous what happened today,” Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said.

Albany police say it started on Tunis Street as a shootout between a group of men stretched blocks.

“This was unconscionable, what happened today, in broad daylight, with children in the area, where we have individuals who are firing indiscriminately up and down the street,” Hawkins said.

That’s when police believe a bullet went through an Elizabeth Street home with a daycare inside.

A 3-year-old who was napping was shot in the arm.

“We have a child that’s simply sleeping in a bed that was a victim here,” Hawkins said. “There could’ve been many others. We have at least eight or nine shots that were fired.”

Tyasia Johnson is the niece of the daycare owner. She says Alfie and the Chipmunks Center has been open for about two years and moved to the south end about a year ago.

“She loves kids,” Johnson said. “She always wanted to help and be there for the kids. She really enjoys it.”

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The other kids were kept on lockdown for hours, even as parents rushed to the scene.

“Scary. They’re clueless and they don’t know what’s going on. I know they’re probably scared,” Johnson said.

Police brought a group of five or six men into custody and recovered a weapon.

They’re still trying to figure out if those men are suspects or intended victims.

The Albany police chief is now promising to dedicate all necessary resources to this investigation.

“These young men need to be brought to justice,” Hawkins said. “This is an absolute outrageous act that placed an entire neighborhood at risk.”

According to police, the 3-year-old’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Officials confirmed Thursday evening that five teens had been arrested and charged with the shooting.

Four were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.