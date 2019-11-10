Silver alert issued for North Carolina teen and infant daughter

National

by: FOX8

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (FOX8)— A silver alert has been issued for a missing teen and her 2-month-old daughter.

Aalia Jazzlin Casiano, 16, was last seen in Saturday Winston-Salem with her infant daughter, Ava Marie Drakeford.

Casiano is around five foot, one inch tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white fuzzy hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about Aalia Jazzlin Casiano should call the Winston Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories