Shooting near West Virginia University, One Dead

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – One person is dead and two suspects are in custody after a shooting near WVU’s campus.

According to University Police, two suspects have been arrested after one person was shot at an apartment complex near the Morgantown campus.

“Multiple agencies responded to support our department at the scene,” said University Police Chief Chedester. “We appreciate their cooperation and assistance as our investigation continues.”

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

According to students in the building, the shots were fired on the second floor of building 21.

The university is providing counselors to students at their Carruth Center at College Park.