Shooting near West Virginia University, One Dead

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – One person is dead and two suspects are in custody after a shooting near WVU’s campus.

According to University Police, two suspects have been arrested after one person was shot at an apartment complex near the Morgantown campus.

“Multiple agencies responded to support our department at the scene,” said University Police Chief Chedester. “We appreciate their cooperation and assistance as our investigation continues.”

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

According to students in the building, the shots were fired on the second floor of building 21.

The university is providing counselors to students at their Carruth Center at College Park.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories